Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday separately met protesting farmers at Tikri border and said the entire country stands with them against the Centre's new farm laws.

Selja, who had on Monday met the farmers near Singhu border, extended full support to their ongoing agitation.

Interacting with farmers, she said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the 'annadata' (farmers) of our country are compelled to agitate on the roads in this cold weather, but the central government is adamant on its stand."

"The government should immediately repeal these black laws," she added.

Selja, a former Union minister, alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is adopting a dictatorial attitude. It neither heard the opposition's nor the farmers' voice and "imposed these black laws on the peasants", she claimed.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government proposal on the three contentious agriculture-marketing laws, and said they would intensify their agitation against the legislations with a nationwide protest on December 14.

The farmers continue to protest at several border points of Delhi, demanding that the government scrap all the three laws.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

Selja said that history is testimony to the fact that farmers have brought change and revolution with their unshakable determination.

"The BJP government has launched a brutal attack on the soul of our agrarian country by suppressing the rights of the farmers and denying their entitlements. This fight of the farmers is a fight to save the country.

"The interests of farmers cannot be sacrificed to benefit the capitalists. Today, the entire country stands with the farmers against the anti-agriculture black laws of the BJP government," Selja said, as per a party statement.

She further said that the "successful" organisation of Bharat Bandh by the farmers' has shown that the whole country stands firmly in this fight with them.

Selja added that the Congress party stands shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers. "The BJP government should give up its stubbornness and immediately repeal these black laws," she said.

"If the Annadata is happy, the country is happy," the Congress leader said.

INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala also reached Tikri border to extend support to farmers' agitation.

While addressing the farmers at the protest site, Chautala said, "Today I have not come here as a politician or MLA, but I am here as a farmer."

He said that the INLD had raised its voice when the government promulgated the three agricultural ordinances before these were introduced as bills.

Chautala said that the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 was supported by all sections of the country "due to which it was a complete success".

"Today the 'Annadata' of the country wants to put his point before the government peacefully, but instead of listening to them, the government is forcing farmers to agitate," he alleged.

He said the entire country stands behind the farmers against the farm laws.

The INLD, which demands that the farm laws be rolled back, stands firmly behind the farmers, he said.

