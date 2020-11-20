Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to extend the duration of special parole or interim bail granted to prisoners released during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic till December 31, 2020, officials said on Thursday.

According to the official, the special parole or interim bail of as many as 4,585 prisoners including 1,459 under trial prisoners and 3,126 convicts will be extended.

The Chief Minister, on the recommendation of the High Powered Committee, headed by Justice Daya Chaudhary, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh and Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, in its meeting dated November 12, 2020, has approved a proposal in this regard, an official spokesman said.

These prisoners have been granted special parole or interim bail on the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India on March 23, 2020, on a suo motu matter to decongest the prisons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, concerned authorities shall be free to cancel the special parole or interim bail as the case may be, in case any complaint regarding misuse of special parole or interim bail is received against any convict or under trial prisoner, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

