Rohtak (Haryana) [India], May 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district on Wednesday, said fire officials.

According to fire officials, 3 children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames.

"At 12 pm we got information that a factory had caught fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We have rescued 3 children and a woman. The fire has been put under control", Rajveer Singh, Fire Station Incharge said.

Earlier in January this year, a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Manesar area of Haryana's Gurugram.

"The fire broke out around 5 pm on Sunday at a shoe factory located in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. The fire first caught at the factory's rear side, and later engulfed the entire property. Fire also engulfed the adjacent cardboard factory", one of the fire officials said.

It took over three hours for more than 20 fire tenders to put the fire under control.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit," said Fire Department Officer Narendra Yadav. (ANI)

