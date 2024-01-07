Bahadurgarh, January 7: A massive fire broke out in two factories manufacturing shoes in Bahadurgarh early in the morning on Sunday. No casualties or injuries were reported. Raw and finished goods kept in factories were completely burnt to ashes. As soon as information about the fire was received, about a dozen fire brigade vehicles from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Sampla reached the spot and efforts were started to control the fire. However, due to the presence of highly flammable material inside the factory, the fire brigade employees had to struggle a lot to control the fire.

This incident occurred in Sector 17 of Bahadurgarh. A sudden fire broke out in the factory named Today Footwear belonging to famous industrialist Subhash Jagga in plot number 315. Within no time the fire reached the Columbus Footwear Factory located in plot number 322. With the help of factory employees, efforts were made to take out a lot of goods kept inside the factory. The buildings of both the factories were badly damaged. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Two Shoe Factories in Bahadurgarh, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts in Shoe Factories in Bahadurgarh

#WATCH | Fire broke out in two shoe factories in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Fire engines are present at the spot and the fire is being extinguished. No casualties or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ihBmcfCrkv — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

Fire officer Ravinder Kumar said, "The fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received. However, the fire raged more due to the presence of flammable chemicals and rubber inside the factory." Haryana Fire: Blaze Erupts Inside House in Panchkula, Minor Girl Dies From Suffocation.

"More than a dozen fire brigade vehicles are on the spot to control the fire. At present, the cause of the fire could not be known. An investigation will be done only after the fire is completely controlled. How the fire broke out will be clear", fire officer Ravinder Kumar added further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)