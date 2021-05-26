Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said two global tenders have been floated to procure one crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines and 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection used in the treatment of black fungus.

Vij said the Centre is providing vaccines to all the states but if more vaccines can be procured globally, then the state will soon be able to inoculate all the eligible people.

The state government has decided to set up vaccination camps in all government and private colleges so that students and staff there can be inoculated, according to an official statement.

"Two Global Tenders for the supply of one Crore doses of Covid Vaccine and 15000 Vials of Amphotericin (Used for treatment of Black Fungus) floated by Haryana Medical Services Corpn Ltd," Vij said in a tweet.

The health minister, in another statement, said the Covid situation is constantly improving in Haryana as the daily case count has come down significantly from what it was at the beginning of the month.

He also touched upon the state government's recent decision wherein one lakh Coronil kits of Patanjali Ayurved will be distributed among coronavirus patients in Haryana free of cost.

The announcement to distribute Coronil kits had come amid a row over Yoga guru Ramdev's comments against allopathy.

Vij said no medicine, including Coronil, can be forcefully administered to anyone.

The kit contains three items-- Coronil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila.

Ramdev had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

The state health minister said allopathy and Ayurveda are two different disciplines, which are contributing in tackling the present COVID-19 situation.

Vij said Haryana has a separate Ministry for Ayush which focuses on Ayurveda.

