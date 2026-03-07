Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] March 7 (ANI): First-half strikes by Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan gave visitors Bengaluru FC a 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club, in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Saturday.

Mahitosh Roy reduced the deficit for the home side in the second half. The win moved The Blues up to fifth on the table with seven points, while Mohammedan were left searching for their first points from the campaign, after a fourth consecutive defeat, according to a press release.

The two sides went into the match after defeats in their previous encounters, and both Indian head coaches, Renedy Singh of Bengaluru and Mehrajuddin Wadoo of Mohammedan Sporting, made three changes each to their respective starting lineups.

Mohammedan began with Lalmuanawma in place of Hira Mondal at right back, Tangva Ragui back in midfield in place of Lalngaihsaka and Israfil Dewan alongside Adison upfront, in place of Lalremsanga Fanai. Renedy started the experienced Rahul Bheke at the back, handed Uzbek Siroj Kuziev a debut in midfield and paired talisman Sunil Chhetri in attack with Ryan Williams in place of Bungson, Suresh and Sivasakthi, who were benched.

Bengaluru were the dominant side post kick-off and a wave of attacks saw Chhetri miss the target thrice in the first 10 minutes. Ryan Williams was also putting in the hard yards, particularly from the right, but found his reward ironically from the left.

Soon after being denied by the Mohammedan defence, Williams tapped home from close, off the resulting corner taken by Kuziev, which was headed towards goal by Chhetri and took a fortuitous deflection off Nikhil Poojary onto his path.

The second goal came after an attack from the right by Poojary this time. The cross was cleared away by Mohammedan keeper Padam Chettri, but the loose ball was directed towards Ashique by Fanai, whose rasping left-footer from the top of the box went in after hitting the keeper's gloves.

Down by two at the break, Wadoo made a double substitution, throwing in the experienced Hira Mondal in place of Sajad Parray at left back and bringing in Lalngaihsaka in place of Ragui.

They got immediate results as the skilful Adison floated in a cross from the right, which was initially headed out by Bheke, but only as far as Mahitosh Roy, lurking for the second ball. The attacking midfielder's well-placed right-footer beat Gurpreet on the dive to go in.

Mohammedan then upped the ante, and two shots, in particular, by Thankima, almost brought them back on level terms. The first in the 65th minute beat the experienced Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to thud the crossbar, while the second 20 minutes later was on target, but the ace keeper brought about a match-winning save to thwart the talented youngster.

The hosts did find the back of the net in the final minute of added time, when Fardeen poked in from a melee close to the goalmouth, but the referee had already blown for infringement, sealing a much-needed win for the visitors. (ANI)

