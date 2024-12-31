Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana Governor Dattatreya, Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Union Minister and BJP chief J P Nadda, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and others on Tuesday paid tributes to INLD patriarch O P Chautala, who passed away recently.

At the "shradhanjali sabha" (condolence meeting) in Chaudhary Sahib Ram Stadium in the Chautala village, condolence messages to the Chautala family sent by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria were also read out.

O P Chautala, who was a five-time chief minister, died in Gurugram on December 20. He was 89.

Chautala played an important role in Haryana's politics during his long public life and he was always dedicated to the development of the region, Murmu said.

The prime minister said that Chautala was an experienced leader and efficient administrator.

Addressing the "shradhanjali sabha", BJP chief and Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the demise of Om Prakash Chautala is not just a matter of grief for the family, but it is a sad moment for the entire state.

In a way, it is the end of an era in the political sphere, he said about Chautala's demise.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said Chautala's demise is an irreparable loss for the state as well as the entire country.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Governor Dattatreya talked about various steps Chautala took for Haryana's progress.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini said Chautala dedicated his life for Haryana and gave a new direction to the state's development.

Addressing the gathering, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said Chaudhary Devi Lal and his family have always been the voice of farmers, poor and weaker sections.

"Chaudhary Devi Lal, Parkash Singh Badal, Chaudhary Charan Singh used to raise voice of farmers," said Badal, as he talked about deep bonds which former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and former Punjab chief minister Parakash Singh Badal had.

