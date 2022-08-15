Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday urged people to come forward and join hands to make the nation and the state cleaner, healthier, happier and self-reliant.

"Only then the dream of 'Swaraj' to 'Suraaj' (self-rule to good governance) as envisioned by our great freedom fighters will be realized," he said in his address after hoisting the national flag at the state level Independence Day function organized at Ambala Cantonment.

Dattatreya also called upon the people to give their best in serving the nation and the state which, he said, will be the real tribute to martyrs.

"While doing so, we need to follow the path of our great cultural traditions, high moral and human values," Dattatreya.

Referring to a number of programmes and welfare schemes of the state dispensation led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "The government has raised a new hope among the people through good governance and a responsive administrative mechanism."

The state government is working hard with total dedication and integrity to accelerate the pace of all round development of Haryana and improve the people's ease of life, he said.

The governor said Haryana has more than 4,000 registered startups and efforts are afoot to attract more and more investment in different industrial sectors and create more job opportunities for the youth, he said.

Dattatreya said the state government is giving Rs 25,000 monthly pension to freedom fighters and their widows, while adequate compensation is given to those soldiers who get martyred while serving the nation.

The governor referred to several schemes of the state government like Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Super-100 programme, Meri Fasal-Mera Byora, Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, Mera Pani-Meri Virasat, and Pashudhan Kisan Credit Card, and said they are giving a big boost to the holistic empowerment of farmers and common people in general.

He also said the state government was going to implement the National Education Policy-2022 by 2025 though the official deadline was 2030.

He expressed happiness over the way sports persons from the state have won medals in various international events like Olympics and the recently held Commonwealth Games.

Dattatreya also paid his tributes to martyrs at 'Shaheed Smarak Sthal' in Ambala and also inspected the ceremonial parade earlier. He also honoured families of martyrs and others on the occasion.

