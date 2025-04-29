New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday affirmed that the state government is dedicated to spreading the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and preserving the rich legacy of the Sikh community.

He said that inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the Sikh community, the Haryana Government is also undertaking significant steps for their welfare and cultural preservation.

He said that the state government is actively engaged in promoting and disseminating the teachings of Sikh Gurus, while also preserving the history of the Sikh community, said Nayab Singh Saini while addressing the eminent citizens of the Sikh community at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on Tuesday.

CM Saini said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is rapidly progressing on the path of development. Similarly, the wheels of development are moving swiftly in Haryana as well. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to further accelerate this progress.

The Chief Minister said that both the Central and Haryana governments are true allies of farmers.

"As proof of this, all crops in Haryana are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and over the past ten and a half years, the government has provided compensation of Rs. 14,500 crore to farmers for crop losses. In contrast, under the Congress government before 2014, farmers received only Rs. 1,155 crore for crop damages," said CM Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister said that the medical college being constructed in Yamunanagar will be named after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

"Similarly, a museum in Lohgarh will soon be developed in honour of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, and a Martial Arts School will also be built there. Additionally, the road from Nada Sahib to Paonta Sahib has been named after Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji," he said.

CM Saini said that the state government has identified the land in Kurukshetra for the construction of a Sikh Museum.

"This museum will preserve the heritage related to Sikh history, providing youth with valuable insights into their rich past," he added.

He assured the members of the Sikh community that their demands would be forwarded to the concerned departments for appropriate action.

Karnal MLA, Jagmohan Anand, S Tarlochan Singh, and several other dignitaries also remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

