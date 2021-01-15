Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government is formulating a plan to open a film city in the state for which land spanning 50 to 100 acres has been finalised.

Besides, a state-level award will be given to Haryanvi artistes every year to encourage them and all possible help will be rendered for promoting the arts, he further said in a statement here.

A delegation of Haryanvi folk artistes met the Chief Minister here. The CM discussed with them the steps that can be taken to improve the Haryanvi folk genre during the meeting.

He said an artiste should work on an ideology with regard to the message and teachings that an artiste wants to share with the society.

Reminiscing on the role played by folk artistes in yesteryears, Khattar said earlier folk artistes were invited to give performances in order to raise funds to build schools, temples and dharamshalas, etc.

Sharing such examples, he said that a school was built in Nindana village with the money collected from Sangi Shri Dhanpat Singh who belonged to the village.

Likewise, Haryanvi folk artistes namely Mange Ram, Baje Bhagat and Pandit Lakhmi Chand are famous personalities in folk art, according to the official statement.

