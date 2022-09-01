Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Haryana Government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Among those who have been shuffled is Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Employment Department, who has been posted as ACS and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

G Anupama, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi and Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary, Technical Education Department and CEO, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department.

Pankaj Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been given additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

T L Satyaprakash, Director General and Special Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Director General, Urban Estates, Haryana and CEO of Drone Imaging Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation, Ganaur.

Vinay Singh, Director General and Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department and Secretary, Home-I Department has been posted as Secretary, Home-I Department and Secretary, Finance Department.

Dr Shaleen, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana and Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd.

