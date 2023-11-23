Chandigarh [India], November 23 (ANI): The Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of 15 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) and 17 District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs), an official statement said on Thursday.

Additionally, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been entrusted with the construction of two critical care blocks (CCBs) and five district-integrated public health laboratories (DIPHLs) in the state.

This information was disclosed during a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, to discuss the ongoing projects of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in the state.

It was informed that the construction work for establishing a programme management unit will commence shortly.

The construction of the Critical Care Block at Ambala Cantt, which is currently 40% complete, is being undertaken by PWD B&R, Haryana, and is expected to be finished by December 1, 2024.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, G. Anupama, said that the progress of works under PM-ABHIM is being regularly reviewed. She said that the Union Government has been requested to release the second installment under PM-ABHIM for the construction of the Critical Care Block and the District Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. For this project, 90 per cent (Rs. 16.63 crore) of the total budget of Rs. 18.92 crore has been utilised.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, A. K Singh and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

