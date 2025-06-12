Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 31 IAS and five HCS officers with immediate effect.

The IAS officers include Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, who has been transferred and posted as ACS, Fisheries Department.

Vineet Garg, ACS, Higher Education Department and Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, has been posted as ACS, School Education Department, in addition to his present duties.

D Suresh, Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Rajeev Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, will now serve as Principal Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, in addition to his present duties, according to a government order.

Pankaj Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana and Principal Secretary, Elections Department and Principal Secretary, School Education Department, has been appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Principal Secretary, Elections Department and Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department.

Amneet P. Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Fisheries Department, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Future and Commissioner and Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Future, Commissioner and Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, and Commissioner and Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department.

Mohammed Shayin, Commissioner and Secretary, Housing for All Department and Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, will now serve as Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, in addition to his present duties.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department and Commissioner and Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, has been transferred as Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Commissioner and Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department.

Ashima Brar, Commissioner and Secretary, Cooperation Department, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, has been appointed as Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department and Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department. Sanjeev Verma, Director General, Sports, and Secretary, Sports Department, will now also serve as Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala.

Saket Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana, has been appointed as Commissioner and Secretary, Development and Panchayats, and Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, in addition to his present duties.

Among other IAS officers, Atul Kumar, Secretary to Governor, Haryana, will now also serve as Transport Commissioner, Haryana, and Secretary to Transport Department in addition to his present duties.

Sushil Sarwan, Managing Director, State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Managing Director, Financial Corporation, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat.

Rahul Modi, District Municipal Commissioner, Rewari, has been given additional charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari.

Sonu Bhatt, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Karnal.

Among the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, Mahabir Parsad, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kurukshetra.

Virender Singh Sehrawat, District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa, has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Sirsa, in addition to his present duties.

