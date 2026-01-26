Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 26 (ANI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said there is no difference between the government's words and its actions. He said Haryana is writing a new definition of prosperity.

Embracing the core principle of "government of the people, for the people and by the people," the state of Haryana is moving rapidly forward, step by step, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat', he said, adding that the Haryana Government has not only launched new schemes for uplifting of the poor by breaking away from old practices, but has also ensured that these schemes are implemented effectively on the ground.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at a function held in Gurugram on Monday on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. He first paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the Veer Shaheedi Memorial and then unfurled the National Flag. The Chief Minister inspected the parade and took the salute from various contingents, including Haryana Police, Women Police, Home Guards and Scouts.

The Chief Minister said Republic Day is not only a festival of remembering the past, but also a grand occasion to envision the golden picture of "our present and future that we have collectively shaped over the last 11 years", according to a release.

He said for decades, governments changed but the system did not. With the objective of systemic transformation, the government had taken 217 resolutions in its manifesto during the last Assembly elections. Of these, 54 resolutions have been fulfilled within just one year, while work on the remaining 163 is progressing rapidly. He said that today Haryana's policies such as "bina parchi-bina kharchi" recruitment, online registry system, transparent online transfer policy, educated panchayats and the Antyodaya initiative are being discussed across the country, presenting a strong and transparent image of the new Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has a significant contribution to the nation's progress. He stated that although Haryana accounts for only 1.34 percent of the country's total geographical area and 2.09 percent of its population, it contributes 3.7 percent to the national GDP. With a per capita income of Rs. 3.53 lakh, Haryana ranks first among the major states of the country. Haryana is also ranked first in per capita GST collection and is included in the Top Achievers category in the State Ease of Doing Business rankings. The state ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing better logistics facilities to industries. Haryana is also the leading state in winning the highest number of medals in the Olympics and other international sporting events.

Saini said that it is the result of the government's incentive schemes that Haryana has today become the first choice of investors from India and abroad. Over the past 11 years, 12.92 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises have been established in the state, generating employment for around 49 lakh people. He said that industries are the backbone of the economy and a major source of employment; therefore, Ease of Doing Business has been strengthened by eliminating outdated rules and complex procedures. Today, more than 150 services are available online for investors, and all approvals are being ensured within 12 days.

He added that with the objective of regional balance, industrial development is being promoted across the state--Maruti Suzuki's largest plant is coming up in IMT Kharkhoda, along with a Suzuki Motorcycle plant and an alloy wheel plant of the Uno Minda Group. Gurugram has emerged as a global hub for IT and startups, where a township is being developed over 1,000 acres under the Global City Project. Logistics hubs are being developed in Narnaul, a manufacturing cluster in Hisar, and an electronics park in Sohna.

The Chief Minister said that the government is fully committed to securing the future of youth and has translated its promises into action. He informed that with the formation of the new Council of Ministers, 24,000 youths were given government jobs on October 17, 2024.

In the last one year, a total of 34,000 youths have been provided employment, while over the past 11 years this figure has reached 1.80 lakh. He said that the government has not limited itself to government jobs alone, but has also focused on job security by enacting a law to secure the future of youths working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. To make youth employment-oriented, 1.14 lakh youths have been provided skill training. To effectively curb the problem of the "Donkey route," a Bill was passed in the Assembly on March 26, 2025 and enacted into law to ensure strict action against illegal and fraudulent travel agents.

The Chief Minister said that without the participation of women, the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana' remains incomplete. He said this is the decade of women power, which will shape the direction of the nation and the state; therefore, it is essential that women are healthy, safe and economically empowered. With this vision, the government has effectively implemented several schemes on the ground to make women self-reliant. Under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi scheme, 8.64 lakh women are being provided Rs. 2,100 per month, and Rs. 441 crore has already been disbursed. To provide relief to poor women, 15 lakh families are being given gas cylinders at Rs. 500.

He said that 50 percent representation has been ensured for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, and 2.34 lakh women have been made Lakhpati Didis. Initiatives such as the Drone Didi scheme, operation of ration depots, Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens and Vita centres by women self-help groups, women-led startups reaching 50 percent participation, 131 women cultural centres, and free facilities in higher education all reflect the government's strong commitment towards women empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that strong law and order is the first prerequisite for the progress of any state, and therefore, the safety of life and property of every citizen is the government's top priority. He said that effective initiatives such as Operation Track Town, Operation Clean and Prahari have created an atmosphere of fear among criminals. Under Operation Hotspot Domination, launched from December 1, more than 2,200 criminals have been arrested, effectively curbing drug trafficking and illegal activities.

Additionally, under the Drug-Free Haryana campaign conducted last year, over 6,000 arrests were made and illegal property worth around Rs. 12 crore belonging to drug traffickers was seized, reflecting the government's firm commitment towards a safe and strong Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that the interests of farmers are the government's highest priority. He stated that Haryana is the only state in the country where all crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price, under which Rs. 1.64 lakh crore has been directly credited to the accounts of 12 lakh farmers so far. For timely compensation in case of crop damage, the e-Kshatipurti portal has been launched, through which compensation amounting to Rs. 15,448 crore has been provided over the past 11 years.

He said that farmers have been given relief by abolishing Abiana, implementing the Agricultural Land Lease Act, and enacting strict laws against spurious fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. Agriculture is being modernized through technologies such as drones, remote sensing, AI-based decision systems and digital farming, which progressive farmers have adopted through structures like net houses and polyhouses.

The Chief Minister said that he was honoured to hoist the National Flag on Republic Day in Gurugram, the city of Guru Dronacharya. Gurugram is a city where the teachings of Guru Dronacharya blend seamlessly with modern technology. The presence of over 250 Fortune-500 companies and a strong startup ecosystem is proof that with the right policies and strong intent, extraordinary achievements are possible.

This success of Gurugram as a major hub for IT, BPOs, startups and the automobile industry is the result of the hard work and participation of its citizens, for which the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all residents of Gurugram.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced an incentive amount of Rs 11 lakh for the school students who presented cultural performances and also declared a holiday in all schools on January 27. The Chief Minister also honoured the dependents of martyrs and individuals who have made notable contributions in various fields. (ANI)

