Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, remembering his contribution to society.

In a statement, the Association also extended heartfelt condolences to his wife, Amneet P Kumar, IAS, offering support during this difficult time.

The Association also called on the Haryana Government and the Chandigarh Administration to take urgent and serious action regarding the issues raised by Amneet P Kumar. She had submitted representations to the Chief Minister of Haryana and the Police on October 8th and 9th, 2025, asking for justice and support.

The Association emphasised the need for a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation into the FIR (No. 319/2025) filed on October 6 at the Police Station in Rohtak. The FIR involves allegations related to the incident and was linked to the unfortunate death.

"The Association urges the Government of Haryana and Chandigarh Administration to address the issues raised by Smt. Amneet P. Kumar, IAS, by way of representations addressed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana on 09th October 2025 and to the Station House Officer, Police Station Sector-11, Chandigarh on 08th October, 2025 with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and keeping in view gravity of the circumstances. Further, as submitted by Smt. Amneet P. Kumar, IAS, in her representation, the FIR no. 319/2025 under Section 308(3) of BNS, 2023 which was registered at the Police Station Urban Estate, Rohtak on 06th October, 2025, (the allegations mentioned therein) needs to be thoroughly investigated in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner, which led to this unfortunate incident," the resolution reads.

Additionally, the Association has requested the Haryana Government to provide Amneet P Kumar and her family with all necessary support, including legal assistance, protection, and any other help needed during this crisis.

A day earlier, the Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe in the wake of serious allegations after the suicide of senior IPS officer Puran Kumar.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (ANI)

