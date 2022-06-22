New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election began on Wednesday and the results for the same will be declared today.

Elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana municipal corporation were held on June 19. Elections were held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

Also Read | India Reports 12,249 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Up by Over 2300.

Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in these elections. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari.

The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed as the poll panel is revising the voters' list.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray Calls Cabinet Meeting at 1 PM Today.

There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender.

The polling for the Haryana municipal bodies was held amid tight security and adequate deployment of policemen to ensure free and fair voting.

The main contest was between the state's ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)