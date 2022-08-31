Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested an official of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad and a Waqf Board official for allegedly accepting bribe in separate cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Both the officials have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said. A spokesperson of the Bureau said in the first case, a team caught clerk of Municipal Corporation Faridabad taxation branch Kanhaiya Lal accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in lieu of reducing the property tax from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

After the clerk sought bribe, the complainant, a resident of Sector 32 Faridabad filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau, which acted promptly and conducted a raid and caught the accused official accepting the money, he said.

In another case, Nafish Ahmed, rent collector, Waqf Board, Bhiwani was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the spokesperson said.

A complainant, a resident of Loharu in Bhiwani, told the Bureau that Ahmed was demanding a bribe to settle a land issue, which was leased to him by the Board, he said.

The vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the accused rent collector while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway in both the cases, he said.

