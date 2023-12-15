Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana will soon have its own state song reflecting the rich history, heritage and vibrant culture of the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had on Thursday said the state will have its own "Rajya Geet", introduced an official resolution in this regard on the opening day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly here on Friday.

Also Read | Social Media Ban in UK For Under 16? Rishi Sunak Mulls Curbing Social Media Use for Under-16s, Says Report.

The resolution also said Haryana is recognised as one of the foremost states in "Bharat" today.

Three songs chosen by the government were played in the House. The House will decide on one song to be officially declared as the state song for the upcoming year.

Also Read | Stroke After COVID-19 Vaccine: People With Blood Group O Most at Risk of Stroke After Taking Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says Study.

According to the resolution, though Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, the "sacred land of Haryana has been the centre of our history, tradition and culture since the pre-Vedic period".

"Haryana today is recognised as one of the foremost states in Bharat. The people of Haryana have always made several sacrifices in defending the nation and significantly contributed in nation building," it said.

"Haryana has its own emblem, it does not have a state song that represents its history and culture and embodies the virtues and contributions of its people. The state song once adopted will provide a new proud identity to all Haryanvis irrespective of their caste, gender religion or economic status," it said.

Khattar said the song options have been chosen through an elaborate process from amongst 204 entries submitted by the people of the state in response to public invitation through newspapers advertisements.

The song will be adopted initially for a period of one year.

"I seek the support of this august House in making the final selection of the State Song which I hope will represent the collective will of this House and also the people of Haryana whom we all represent," Khattar said.

He said the Assembly members should share their opinions after reviewing these songs on December 19. In addition, if they wish to propose a new draft of the song, they can do so, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)