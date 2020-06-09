Haryana Police Arrests ‘Candy Baba’ From Faridabad for Duping Several People by Claiming He Has Supernatural Powers

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, June 9: The Haryana police arrested a man from Faridabad on Tuesday for allegedly duping several people by claiming that he possessed "supernatural powers". Rajesh alias "Candy Baba", who had set up his "dera" (camp) in a village in Kurukshetra district earlier, had defrauded many to the tune of crores of rupees, the police said. Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

They added that the accused used to lure people by promising to double their money in a short time and had also cheated some by assuring them that they would be sent abroad. Also Read | UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here.

On the run for a year, he was arrested from Faridabad, the police said, adding that he was taken on remand and being interrogated, during which the exact details of how many people he had cheated would be known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)