UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here

Lucknow, June 9: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has released the revised exam dates for the recruitment of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment examinations were initially scheduled to held from June 21 but were postponed due to COVID-19 crisis. HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results, Steps to Check Matric Exam Score.

The UP PCS 2020 prelims exams will be conducted on October 11, 2020. While the Block Education Officer (BEO) exam will be held on August 16. The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) exam will be conducted on September 19. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Results Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment Calendar 2020-21: Check Here

In the same way, APO (Mains)-2018 will now be held on July 18. Likewise, the Computer Assistant Exam-2019 is scheduled for August 23. As per the amended calendar, RO/ARO (Pre)-2016 would not take place on September 14.

These exams are being conducted to fill up 200 vacancies to the ACF and RFO posts. The online application process for same was shut on June 4. The commission has now opened the window to make correction in application forms. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details.