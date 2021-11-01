Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Alleging "irrelevant" questions were asked in the Haryana police male constable recruitment exam, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday claimed neither the chief minister nor the police chief can answer those.

The Congress chief spokesperson said he would reward CM Manohar Lal Khattar or any of his ministers if they can answer even 30 per cent of the questions.

Khattar, however, had a chucklesome reply to Surjewala's challenge. "I will think about it the day I have to become a police sub-inspector," the CM said.

Surjewala claimed the candidates were being asked questions related to the United States, Russia, FBI and Interpol and hardly one or two questions linked to Haryana where the constables have to serve.

"PhD-level questions on subjects such as botany, zoology, sociology, maths and international general knowledge were totally irrelevant to either the exam being conducted or the capacity and capability of the candidates," he said.

Questions should be related to Haryana with topics covering the Indian Penal Code and human rights, Surjewala said in a press conference here.

"The HSSC had mentioned in its advertisement that questions asked will be of the level of Class 12. But the questions asked in the police constable exam are such that neither the chief minister nor the police chief or other top police brass can answer," Surjewala said.

Alleging a conspiracy, he claimed such questions were asked so that some "chosen candidates could get a backdoor entry".

"The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (the body conducting the exams) has once again made a cruel joke on talent and capability of the state's youth," the Congress leader said, adding the government should scrap the selection panel and hold the exams afresh.

Referring to the police constable recruitment exam, he said 8.39 lakh youth were appearing for the exam being held on October 31, November 1 and 2.

"Yesterday, the exam was held in morning and evening shifts, and eight sets of question paper were given to the candidates. How will a candidate's competence be assessed fairly?

"Even in UPSC exams, not more than two sets of questions are given and they have the normalization criteria," the Congress leader said.

He termed the BJP-led government in Haryana "anti-youth" and claimed that in seven years, there were over 30 paper leaks of different recruitment exams.

"However, not a single person has been convicted. Not a single connection of those paper leak mafia to those sitting in the citadels of power has been exposed," the Congress leader alleged.

The chief minister, however, said the multiple sets of questions for the constable recruitment exam was the HSSC's method to curb chances of adopting unfair means and should be appreciated.

About the quality of questions, Khattar told a press conference, "Whether easy or tough, questions are the same for everyone and merit will be decided accordingly."

He underlined that the HSSC is an independent body and the government "does not interfere in its working".

"Our only concern is that a fair selection is made," the chief minister said.

Asked about the paper leak incidents, he said it was not the first time that such an incident has happened, but the present government has ensured that culprits are caught.

Referring to the paper leak of the Haryana police constable recruitment exam on August 7, which was subsequently cancelled, Khattar said the state police conducted a thorough probe and nabbed 48 people.

Alleging "favouritism" in recruitment exams during Congress rule in the state, he claimed that only around five cases were registered in paper leak incidents and "later even those FIRs were quashed".

"During our time, we got 42 FIRs registered. Whenever anything comes to notice, we take a strong cognizance not hush them under the carpet, which was the practice during the previous regime," Khattar said.

