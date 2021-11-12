New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Delhi Metropolitan Magisterial court has granted transit remand to Haryana police to two accused arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case which took place in Haryana's Sonipat.

Haryana Police has been asked to produce them in the concerned court for further proceedings.

Also Read | .

Earlier today Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka.

"The two accused are identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya. One licensed revolver has been recovered from Barak's possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

Police further said that both the accused are wanted in FIR filed under sections 148/149/302/307/354D/506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

On Wednesday, police informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)