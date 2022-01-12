Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a state-wide crackdown on listed criminals, Haryana Police arrested 385 most wanted offenders with a monetary reward totalling Rs 64.30 lakh during the year 2021.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P.K. Agrawal on Wednesday said the arrest of these offenders resulted in the resolution of hundreds of cases of heinous crimes including loot, robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and snatching.

"The large-scale crackdown on criminals also helped us in solving many cases as well as preventing several crimes," Agarwal said.

The Special Task Force (STF) was formed to deal with organized crime. Our field units had prepared a database on such criminals and gangsters, which helped them trace their locations, he said.

The Crime Investigation Agency sleuths had also kept a close watch on their hideouts resulting in an effective crackdown on them throughout the year.

The DGP said that a maximum of 73 most wanted criminals were arrested from Gurugram followed by 44 in Narnaul, 43 in Faridabad, 28 in Sonipat, 25 in Palwal, 22 each in Kurukshetra and Jhajjar, 21 in Rohtak, 18 in Panipat, 16 in Kaithal, 14 in Nuh, 13 each in Panchkula and Karnal, 10 in Rewari, 5 in Yamunanagar, 4 each in Ambala, Bhiwani and Dadri, 2 in Hansi and 1 each from Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa districts.

"As many as 64.30 lakh reward money had been given to the informers who provided credible information about them which led to the arrest of these big fishes," Agarwal said.

"In addition to field units, the STF had also done a commendable job of making these arrests," he added.

Issuing a stern warning to criminals, the DGP said that there is no place for crime and criminal elements in the state.

Instructing the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police, the DGP told them to continue making intensive efforts against the hard-core criminals and organized gangs with an iron hand.

The state police will continue to vigorously enforce law and order and prevent crimes to ensure the safety and security of the people, he added. (ANI)

