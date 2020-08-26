Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Police have seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 3 lakhs from Sirsa district and two persons including a woman have been arrested in the case.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Wednesday said that a Crime Investigation Agency during checking had signaled a motorcyclist to stop at Musahibwala check-point in Sirsa. Instead of stopping, both riders attempt to escape by taking U-turn.

"On suspicion, police nabbed them and seized 10 currency notes in denomination of 2000, 300 notes in denomination of 500, 600 notes of 200 and 100 notes in denomination of 100 from their possession," the spokesperson said.

Arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep, hailing from Jalandhar in Punjab and Harpal Kaur of Sirsa. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

