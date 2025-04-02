Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Power regulator HERC has announced the electricity tariff order for 2025-26, in which power rates in Haryana have increased for domestic and industrial categories ranging from 20 to 30 paise per kWh/kVAh over the previous year.

For domestic consumers, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has hiked the electricity rate by 20 paise per kWh (kilowatt hours). In a slab of 0 to 50 units, the electricity rate has now been revised from Rs 2 per kWh to Rs 2.20 per kWh.

Similarly, the hike was also seen in the 51-100 units slab in which the rate has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kWh to Rs 2.70 per kWh.

The HERC's order was made public late Tuesday.

With consumers having consumption of more than 100 units per month, in the slab of 0-150 units, the rate has been revised from Rs 2.75 per kWh to Rs 2.95.

According to an official statement, in FY 2020-21, the tariff for Category-I was reduced from Rs 2.70 per unit to Rs 2 (0-50 units per month) and in case of consumption between 51 units to 100 units, the tariff was reduced from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit, which have now been fixed as Rs 2.20 and Rs 2.70 per unit in the latest order.

"Further, this new tariff structure delivers immediate relief to households by eliminating the burden of Minimum Monthly Charges (MMC). However, a two-part tariff regime has been introduced in which no fixed charges will be levied on domestic consumers having monthly energy consumption up to 300 units.

"The tariff for Category-I domestic consumers is still one of the lowest among the neighbouring states," the official statement said.

Meanwhile, the rate for the slab of 151-300 units stands at Rs 5.25 per kWh, from 301 to 500 units, it will be Rs 6.45 per kWh and for consumption of more than 500 units, the rate will be Rs 7.10 per kWh.

The power regulator has also added a new category for consumers having a load of more than 5 kilowatts.

In the 0 to 500 units category, the rate has been fixed at Rs 6.50 per kWh followed by Rs 7.15 per kWh for 501 to 1,000 units and Rs 7.50 per kWh for more than 1,000 units.

Besides, fixed charges amounting to Rs 50 per kilowatt have been imposed in the slab of 301 to 500 and above 500 units.

For the industrial sector, the rate has been revised in the category of supply at 11 kVAh from Rs 6.65 per kVAh (kilovolt-ampere hour) to Rs 6.95 per kVAh. Besides, the fixed charge in this category has been revised upward from Rs 165 per kva (kilo volt amperes) per month to Rs 290 per kva per month.

To support farmers, the tariff for the agriculture category having metered connection has been reduced by lowering Monthly Minimum Chagres (MMC) from the prevailing tariff of Rs 200 per BHP per year to Rs 180/144 per BHP per year as per the load.

A new tariff slab above 20 kw for Agro Industry/FPO has been introduced to encourage emerging sectors such as mushroom compost and spawn, high-tech hydroponics, high-tech aeroponics, and cold storage.

