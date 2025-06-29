Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Haryana Police have registered a case and begun an investigation after a stray dog was seen carrying the body of a newborn in its jaws at a village in Charkhi Dadri district.

"A dog was carrying the newborn in its jaws. The dog dropped the body when an elderly person saw this and raised the alarm," Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar said on Sunday.

Kumar said that someone had dumped the body in the fields, and a postmortem will be conducted.

The newborn was stated to be two to three days old and had scratch marks on the body.

