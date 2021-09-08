Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported one Covid-related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,686 while 11 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,584.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Also Read | Muslims Have Been Cheated in the Name of Secularism, Says Asaduddin Owaisi While Launching Political Campaign From Ayodhya.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurugram district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 278.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Imposes Rs 27 Lakh Fine on Vodafone Idea Ltd in Data Leak Case.

The number of recoveries so far was 7,60,276 at a recovery rate of 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)