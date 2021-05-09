Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,605, while another big surge of 13,548 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897, according to official figures.

The latest deaths include 20 from Rohtak, 17 from Hisar, 12 from Panipat, 10 each from Gurgaon and Karnal, nine from Bhiwani and eight each from Charkhi, Dadri and Palwal districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,842), Faridabad (1,991), Sonipat (989), Hisar (1,328), Bhiwani (783), Sirsa (691) and Karnal (643).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,16,867.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.86 percent, while 4,93,425 patients have recovered so far at a recovery rate of 80.11 per cent.

