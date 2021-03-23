Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Haryana reported three more coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 3,104, while 895 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,81,588, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each was reported from Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh cases, 188 cases were reported from Gurgaon, 139 from Karnal, 118 from Ambala and 89 from Panchkula.

At present, there are 6,149 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 96.71 per cent, the bulletin added. PTI SUN VSD

