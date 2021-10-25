Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Haryana logged 17 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,174 on Monday, while no new fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the fresh cases, seven infections were reported from Gurgaon and four from Faridabad, among others.

There are 103 active cases in the state, while 7,60,999 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

