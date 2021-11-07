Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana recorded 18 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,326 on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 10,050 as no new fatality was reported.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: 10 More People Test Positive for Virus in Kanpur, Tally Rises to 89.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon and six from Rohtak, among others.

There are 89 active cases in the state, while 7,61,164 people have recuperated from the infection.

Also Read | Goa: Kidnapped And Raped, Minor Girl Attempts Suicide, One Arrested.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)