Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Four more COVID-19 fatalities took Haryana's death toll to 382 on Friday, while the case tally surged to 29,755 with 780 new instances of the infection reported in a day, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Gurgaon, the hardest-hit district in the national capital region, reported one fatality. Sonipat, Hisar and Nuh districts too reported a death each.

Faridabad reported 203 fresh cases, Gurgaon 127, Sonipat 65, Rewari 59, Ambala 55, Panipat 35, Karnal 30 and Kurukshetra 25, according to the bulletin.

On July 17, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 795 cases while 724 cases were added on July 22 and 789 on July 23.

Active cases in the state stood at 6,420 while 22,953 have been discharged following recovery. The state's recovery rate on Friday was 77.14 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 23 days.

