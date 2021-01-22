Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported five coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 3,005 even as 120 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,66,939, a health bulletin showed.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, one fatality each was reported from Panipat, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar districts while two deaths were reported from Kaithal.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurugram (24), Panchkula (15) and Faridabad (25).

The number of active cases in the state were 1,585, as many as 2,62,349 have so far been discharged after being cured of the infection, while the recovery rate was 98.28 percent.

