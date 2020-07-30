Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 417 as 623 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 34,254.

Faridabad reported two deaths, while one fatality each was reported from Ambala and Nuh, the Health department's daily bulletin said.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 417, of which 131 fatalities were from Faridabad, the worst-hit district, and 122 from Gurgaon, it said.

The districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad (184), Gurgaon (77), Ambala (48), Rohtak (43), Sonipat (36), Rewari (32), Panchkula (34) and Hisar (28), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 6,497, while 27,340 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As many as 920 patients were discharged since Wednesday.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was at 79.82 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 24 days.

