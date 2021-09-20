Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,70,733, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

No fresh death was reported. The death toll stands at 9,808, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Oppo A16 Smartphone To Be Available for Sale in India Tomorrow via Amazon at 12 PM IST.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram district and five from Panchkula, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 104, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Pre-Orders To Begin Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

So far, 7,60,591 people have recovered from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)