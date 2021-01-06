Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported seven more fatalities linked to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,934, while the infection count mounted to 2,63,887 with 316 fresh cases, according to a state health department bulletin.

Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from Sonipat and one each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Mahindergarh and Jind districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Gurugram (99) and Faridabad (36) were among other districts which reported fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,672, while 2,58,281 people have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.88 per cent, the bulletin said.

