Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Haryana witnessed a big spike in Covid cases during the past 24 hours, with infections almost doubling on Wednesday over previous day.

Meanwhile, the state reported 35 fresh cases of the Omicron variant.

Also Read | IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

As against 1,132 cases reported on Tuesday, a day later Haryana reported 2,176 infections, of which 1,178 were from worst-affected Gurugram district, according to a daily health bulletin.

The state reported 35 cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 106.

Also Read | Mumbai: 123 Passengers on Cordelia Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19 So Far, Says BMC.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,79,018.

In addition to Gurugram, Faridabad (259), Sonipat (131), Panchkula (171), Ambala (124) also registered a sharp jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,066 after no fresh fatality was reported.

With an increase in cases, the total active cases in the state jumped from 4,036 a day earlier to 6,036 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries were 7,62,893.

The recovery rate was 97.93 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)