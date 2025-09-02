Chandigarh (Haryana) [Punjab], September 2 (ANI): The Haryana Government has extended solidarity and financial support to flood-affected Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, releasing Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief to affected families and strengthening ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the two states.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in letters addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, conveyed that the Government of Haryana and the people of the state stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the citizens of the neighbouring states during this natural calamity.

He noted that "incessant rains and the resulting floods have caused severe hardships to the general public, and it was the duty of Haryana as a neighbour and a friend to extend timely support".

The Chief Minister assured that Haryana is committed to providing all possible cooperation to ensure that quick and adequate assistance reaches the affected population. He urged both states to immediately convey if there was any requirement for additional relief material or other support, assuring that Haryana would make it available without delay.

CM Saini emphasised that restoring hope and relief on the faces of those hit by the disaster remains the top priority. "Haryana Government will contribute in every possible way to ensure that no family feels alone in this crisis," he said. He added that humanitarian assistance and the spirit of brotherhood guide Haryana's decision to extend this support.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Saini had earlier written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann offering Haryana's cooperation during this period of calamity, reaffirming his government's commitment to standing with the affected states in their hour of need. (ANI)

