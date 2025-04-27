Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Jhajjar police, arrested notorious gangster and history-sheeter Kunal Joon, who was absconding in several criminal cases, officials said.

Police said that Kunal Joon, a resident of Bahadurgarh, has a total of 15 criminal cases registered against him.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Range, Wasim Akram said, "Kunal Joon is originally a resident of Nuna Majra village of Bahadurgarh. He has a history of criminal activities. About 15 cases have been registered against him at various places in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts."

The SP said that the accused, Kunal Joon, had fled India using a fraudulent passport and continued to orchestrate criminal activities from abroad, evading arrest.

"Joon was absconding in many cases. He was also arrested in one case, when he was granted bail, he fled abroad with a fake passport...Firstly, he fled to Dubai. He wanted to move to the US illegally, so that he could operate his gang from there," he added.

Police said that Joon will be taken on police remand from the local court to investigate the full extent of his criminal network. (ANI)

