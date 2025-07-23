Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Haryana is set to receive Rs 150 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26 to strengthen road safety infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms across the state.

A high-level review meeting was chaired today by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi to strategise the state's action plan for accessing and effectively utilising these central funds, a release said.

The Rs 150 crore incentive will be linked to five key milestones, the installation of electronic enforcement devices at identified locations, integration of these devices with Traffic Control Rooms (TCRs), generation of e-challans through electronic systems, efficient disposal of e-challans, and a measurable reduction in fatalities on State Highways and Major District Roads.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the Transport Department to prepare a comprehensive project proposal for submission to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). He emphasised that the proposal should focus on promoting road safety through stricter compliance with traffic regulations, enhanced digital enforcement, and improved public awareness campaigns.

Rastogi also emphasised the importance of strong interdepartmental coordination, particularly among the Transport, Police, Urban Local Bodies, and Public Works Departments, to ensure the timely and effective execution of the identified milestones.

Senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting and discussed the way forward for this important safety initiative. (ANI)

