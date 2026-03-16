Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): One of the biggest award ceremonies in the world, the Oscars, is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Stars from across the globe have gathered together under one roof to celebrate cinema.

Before the ceremony officially kicked off, celebrities showcased their fashion A-game on the red carpet. Emma Stone was among those who stole the spotlight with her striking fashion statement.

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She was seen wearing a stunning liquid silver dress. She happily posed for the photographers, looking absolutely perfect in the outfit.

For the glam, she opted for nude makeup and peachy lip shade. Her bob haircut totally elevated her look.

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Emma is nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia. She shares the category with Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.

The 37-year-old has become the second-youngest person -- and the youngest woman -- in Oscar history to accumulate seven nominations. Only Walt Disney was younger when he reached that tally in 1936, at just 34. Meryl Streep had held the record for women; she was 38 when she was nominated for the seventh time, back in 1988, The Hollywood Reporter reported. (ANI)

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