Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Haryana's governor-designate Ashim Ghosh will take oath of office in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. He will succeed Bandaru Dattatraya.

The new governor will be administered the oath of office by the Punjab and Haryana High Court's Chief Justice Sheel Nagu. According to an official communique, the appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of office.

Once a towering yet soft-spoken presence in Bengal BJP's formative years, Ghosh (81), a scholar with a sharp political mind, has made a surprise return to national relevance, over two decades after retreating from the daily bustle of active politics.

"It's a matter of great honour for me, and I would try to perform my duties with utmost sincerity. I will work with dedication to serve the people of Haryana," the 81-year-old had told reporters in Kolkata on July 14.

A political scientist by training and a former professor at a college in Kolkata, Ghosh had long been seen as a cerebral presence in a party where oratory, discipline, and ideological clarity were prized during the tumultuous years of the BJP in West Bengal.

Although his active political career faded nearly two decades ago, Ghosh remained a respected voice within the party.

His elevation as governor was being seen as both an acknowledgement of his long political journey and a gesture of respect toward the older generation of BJP leaders who built the party's foundations in West Bengal, where it long remained marginal.

His tenure as the party's state president, from 1999 to 2002, coincided with a period of modest growth and consolidation for the BJP in Bengal.

While the party did not emerge as a dominant force in the state during those years, Ghosh laid the groundwork for organisational structure, disciplined cadre-building, and intellectual engagement with the party's national vision.

