Rampur, October 4: Commenting on the Hathras alleged gangrape case, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the case is not a political matter for the BJP, and the party is working sensitively to punish the culprits in the case.

"Hathras incident is not a political matter for us. The matter is very sensitive for BJP and the party is working sensitively, with prior resolve in the case, and whoever is guilty will be punished," he said. Also Read | Hathras Horror: 10,000 Women, Feminist Groups and Rights Activists Worldwide Seek Justice for Gang-Rape Victim.

The 19-year-old was admitted on September 14 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after the alleged rape and assault. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on September 29. The body was taken to her native place and cremated in the early hours on the following day. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

