Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday led a silent march organised by Bharat Seva Sansthan to commemorate the anniversary of the 1930 'Dandi March'.

The Salt Satyagraha or Dandi March was an act of non-violent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi. The 24-day march lasted from March 12, 1930, to April 5, 1930, as a direct action campaign of tax resistance and non-violent protest against the British salt monopoly.

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The Dandi March is considered to be one of the significant moments in India's freedom struggle, strengthening the roots of Gandhi's civil disobedience against colonial rule.

Speaking to reporters, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra slammed the BJP, saying that the silent march gives a message against the "dictatorial government."

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Dotasra said, "We are taking out a silent procession. We want to give a message that the country belongs to the countrymen, not to the BJP and those sitting in the dictatorial government. It is a country of 144 crore people."

Earlier today, paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Satyagrahis, Ashok Gehlot said that the path shown against injustice continues to inspire people today.

"On the anniversary of the Dandi March, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi on this very day in 1930, I pay my respectful obeisance to him and to all the Satyagrahis. The path of struggle that Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated against dictatorship and injustice--without bending, relying on the strength of truth and non-violence--continues to inspire us even today," Gehlot wrote on X.

Rajasthan Congress wrote on X, "This journey was not merely a movement to break the Salt Law, but a historic campaign that awakened a new consciousness of courage, self-respect, and struggle for India's independence in the heart of every individual. Our infinite salutations to all the satyagrahis who were part of this historic day." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)