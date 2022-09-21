Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government said in the Assembly on Wednesday that it has improved the financial position during its tenure and is fully complying with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill (3), 2022.

Responding to the discussion on the Bill, Minister-in-Charge B D Kalla said the state government has improved its financial position and has fully complied with the FRBM Act. The fiscal deficit of the state has been less than 5 per cent as compared to 6.09 per cent in 2016-17.

He said the government's tax revenue has increased by 28 per cent, while the non-tax revenue has jumped by 23 per cent.

Due to better financial management of the state government, revenue receipts of Rs 90,000.11 crore were received in August 2021, which has reached over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in August this year.

Kalla informed the House that the government has taken the demands of supplementary grants for the implementation of various projects and schemes, including the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and Jaipur Metro.

He said the aim of the government is to create capital assets and utilise the money properly.

Kalla, while placing the bill in the House, said this bill has been brought to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of the State for the services during financial year 2022-23.

