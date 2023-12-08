Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar on Friday said that police has got several leads in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani who succumbed to his injuries in Delhi on Thursday, 39 days after he suffered critical wounds in a terrorist attack while he was playing cricket in Srinagar.

Speaking to the reporters here, the ADGP also said that the case is being handled jointly by J-K Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The case has been transferred to the NIA. The Jammu and Kashmir team and the NIA are jointly handling it. We have got several leads in the case," Singh said.

Jammu and Kashmir police officials on Friday paid their last respects to Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani.

He was critically injured when he was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Srinagar on October 29 and died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, condoling the death of Wani Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief RR Swain vowed to have a stronger resolve in fighting terrorism in the Union Territory.

"The cowardly attack on a policeman enjoying a moment of leisure is a stark reminder of the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan. This tragic incident strengthened our resolve at the J-K Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism," Swain said. (ANI)

