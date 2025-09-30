New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh paid condolences over the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra.

Sharing an X post, Rajnath Singh said that Malhotra has a "special place" in the history of the party. He added that the senior BJP leader was respected for his knowledge of the Indian Constitution.

"In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Delhi. Widely respected for his knowledge of the Indian Constitution, he was a seasoned Parliamentarian who worked tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the X post read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda offered floral tributes to the first President of Delhi BJP VK Malhotra.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at the residence of VK Malhotra to pay her tributes.

The BJP leader had passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, today at the age of 93.

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), Malhotra was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand. A politician and sports administrator, he was elected President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and later twice as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

Alongside leaders such as Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra is credited with keeping the BJP strong in Delhi for decades.

His most notable political victory came in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a large margin.

Over his career, he served as a five-time Member of Parliament and a two-time MLA from Delhi, becoming one of the senior-most BJP figures in the capital.

In the 2004 general election, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win a seat in Delhi. (ANI)

