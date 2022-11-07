New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Senior most Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, who will be the next CJI of India, on Monday, said that as a successor of CJI Justice UU Lalit, he has very big-size shoes to fill.

Lauding Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit, Chandrachud said that Justice Lalit has raised the bar for the Chief Justice.

"As your successor, I'm conscious that I've very big-size shoes to fill as you've raised the bar for the Chief Justice. Justice UU Lalit's career has been a reflection of his dedication to public service. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also once accused of murder charges and later got a clean chit," Chandrachud said during the farewell function of Justice Lalit organized for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit during his farewell function on Monday, said that he has fulfilled to a certain extent his promise relating to easing the mentioning process, streamlining the listing of matters and functioning of one constitution bench.

CJI Lalit recalled that he had made certain promises regarding mentioning and listing the matters and about Constitution benches.

He highlighted that during his tenure, around 10,000 matters and 13,000 matters lying in defects were disposed of. He also mentioned his 37 years on the Supreme Court in which for 29 years, he practised as a lawyer and the last 8 years as a judge of the top court.

Justice DY Chandrachud's formal oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Justice of India will be held on November 9, 2022.

Justice Chandrachud will succeed Justice U U Lalit. Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI and assume office on November 9. Once appointed, he will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. (ANI)

