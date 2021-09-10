New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Centre's reply on a plea challenging its notification allowing import of genetically modified de-oiled soya cake to be used as poultry feed.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which issued notice to the Centre on the petition, however, declined to stay the August 24 notification.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22.

Petitioner Dattaguru Farmer Producer Company Ltd said it was representing over 2,000 farmers who produce soyabean and the import cannot be allowed without the approval of Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

The plea alleged that prejudice was being caused to farmers producing soybean and the introduction of the genetically modified product into the food chain.

On August 24, the Centre relaxed norms for import of 12 lakh tonne of genetically modified crushed and de-oiled soya cake, used as livestock feed.

The commerce ministry had said the move will benefit farmers, poultry farmers and fishermen in a big way.

"Import Policy...has now been relaxed to allow imports of 12 lakh metric tonne of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake (only non living organism)...from Nhava Sheva port and LCS Petrapole, till 31st October, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it had said.

The relaxation had come after clarification and prior permission from the environment ministry that since soya de-oiled and crushed (DOC) cake does not contain any living modified organism, it has no objection to such imports.

Soyameal is a protein-rich solid leftover after extracting oil from soyabean seed, the new crop of which is expected to arrive from October.

