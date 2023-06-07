Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai civic body to inform whether it would set up a special cell to immediately address the issue of open manholes in the city.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sandeep Marne noted that immediate action was required on the issue before the onset of the monsoon.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker seeking contempt action to be initiated against civic authorities for failing to implement the HC's orders of 2018 directing the repair of potholes along all arterial roads in Mumbai and devising a uniform mechanism to redress citizens' grievances related to bad roads and potholes.

Thakker had filed an application raising concerns over open manholes in the city.

In January this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told the high court that it was exploring the option of geo-tagging the manholes, their chambers and covers so that ward officers can take prompt action in case a manhole cover is stolen.

Last month, the vacation bench of the HC directed BMC to inform about the steps being taken to cover all the manholes across the city.

This came after Thakker cited a news report which claimed that a road in suburban Bandra (west) had four open manholes without protective grills and therefore, it had become an “open trap” for pedestrians and vehicles.

Thakker on Wednesday submitted that there are no protective grills on manholes.

The bench noted that immediate action on open manholes was required considering the upcoming rainy season.

“There is a problem of coordination (between authorities). You (BMC) let us know in the affidavit whether you will constitute a special cell or task force to address open manholes,” the bench said. The matter was posted for further hearing next week.

